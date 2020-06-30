BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition unveiled internationally

BMW had only recently launched its 8 Series cars and there is already a special edition of the car. The new edition that BMW chooses to call, Golden Thunder Edition, is a blacked out car with gold accents and furnishes.

The 8 Series Golden Edition will be available in all of the 8 Series forms – the Coupe, the Convertible and the Gran Coupe – along with any engine you choose.

What gives the Golden Thunder its name is obviously the gold accents. The golden stripes run the length of the car’s side all the way from the front apron to the rear bumper. The rims too along with the outer rear view mirrors (ORVMs) and the spoiler lip are all finished in gold.

The gold paint is accented by the two base paints that are offered with the car – Saphire Black Metallic or Frozen Black metallic paint. So, essentially, black.

The insides too are black and gold. The seats are wrapped in Merino leather with ‘Edition Golden Thunder’ embroidered into the headrests.

In India, only the 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe have been launched each with one engine option available. The former gets a 340 PS straight six petrol engine while the M8 Coupe is available with its top spec 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 600 PS of power.

Prices for the Golden Thunder Edition are still a mystery. There haven’t been any announcements yet on whether the car will come to India.