BMW 6 Series GT all set for launch on April 8

Simply called the 6GT, the grand tourer went on sale internationally back in 2020 and takes on a more sportier appearance.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 05:27 PM IST

BMW has confirmed that the 6 Series GT is all set for a launch on April 6. It gets a mid-life cycle update and some styling and a few tech upgrades as well.

Simply called the 6GT, the grand tourer went on sale internationally back in 2020 and takes on a more sportier appearance.

Upfront, there is a reworked kidney grille, restyled LED headlamp units. The roof slopes down more aggressively towards the back and a slightly reworked rear section as well.

Powering the 6 Series, however, is the same options as the current sedan. You get a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol that churns out 258 PS and 400 Nm and a 2-litre turbo-diesel that produces 190 PS and 400 Nm. The top-spec 630d on the other hand features a 3-litre 6-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that is capable of producing 265 PS of maximum power and 620 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic as standard on all engine options.

On the inside, the cabin largely remains the same. There are some nifty add-ons, however such as new leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an updated infotainment system with the latest connected car tech.

The BMW 6 Series GT is largely based on the 5 Series and even though both cars have been launched internationally, it is interesting to note that the 6 Series GT is making it to our market before the 5 Series.

As for price, expect a mild premium over the current Rs 66-77 lakh range.
