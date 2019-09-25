BMW 5 series to get mild-hybrid tech; sales to start in November

Soon after announcing its plans to launch electric models, BMW has confirmed a new mild-hybrid setup for the diesel engine powering the G30 5 Series. The 520d will get a new 48V mild-hybrid system from November this year.

The company is offering the system for the sedan and touring body styles, as well as the xDrive and non-xDrive variants. The 48V starter-generator motor is paired with a second battery, which stores energy from braking and coasting. This maximizes the efficiency of the engine while keeping its performance intact.

The system assists a 2-litre, inline-four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels or all four-wheels in case of xDrive. The company has also claimed the new setup will increase fuel efficiency by 10 percent.