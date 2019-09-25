App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW 5 series to get mild-hybrid tech; sales to start in November

The system assists a 2-litre, inline-four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which makes 190PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after announcing its plans to launch electric models, BMW has confirmed a new mild-hybrid setup for the diesel engine powering the G30 5 Series. The 520d will get a new 48V mild-hybrid system from November this year.

The company is offering the system for the sedan and touring body styles, as well as the xDrive and non-xDrive variants. The 48V starter-generator motor is paired with a second battery, which stores energy from braking and coasting. This maximizes the efficiency of the engine while keeping its performance intact.

The system assists a 2-litre, inline-four-cylinder, turbocharged engine which makes 190 PS of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels or all four-wheels in case of xDrive. The company has also claimed the new setup will increase fuel efficiency by 10 percent.

BMW is currently offering this setup in the European markets, but it is expected to be launched in India soon. The company is also working on the launch of the facelifted 5 Series, which is due by 2020.

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #5 Series #520d #Auto #BMW #Technology #trends

