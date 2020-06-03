App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 01:04 PM IST

BMW 4 Series Coupe revealed; to go on sale internationally in October

Now, while the 4 Series is based on the same CLAR platform as the 3 series, the all-new coupe gets a complete design overhaul. But what stands out the most is the large kidney grille up front, the same as the one on the new 7 Series cars.

Moneycontrol News

BMW has just unveiled the 4 Series Coupe and the company has given it a whole new design language.

BMW has made the 4 Series sleek to look at otherwise. It gets a slender side view while the LED headlamps are slimmer and more futuristic looking.

The new 4 Series also gets bigger than its predecessor. It is longer by 128 mm, 27 mm wider and 6 mm taller. The wheelbase too, is bigger and matches that of the 3 Series at 2,851 mm.

Powering the 4 Series will be an option between four engines. The first is a 2-litre petrol that makes 184 PS, a 258 PS 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel that is paired with a 48 V mild hybrid system and makes 190 PS.

Fabian Kirchbauer Photography

The third petrol engine will be the 4 Series’ range topping coupe. This 3-litre 6-cylinder is capable of producing 374 PS and 500 Nm. With an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard the M440i xDrive is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.5 seconds and reach top speeds of 250 km/h.

On the inside, the 4 Series also gets a new layout. The engine start/stop button is now placed on the centre console right next to the drive selector. The car will also get the latest version of the BMW iDrive infotainment system, a larger headup display, but these are optional.

The new BMW 4 Series Coupe is expected to hit international markets by October, this year but whether it comes to India is yet to be seen.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 01:04 pm

#Auto #BMW #BMW 4-Series #Technology

