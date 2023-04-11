 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BlaBlaCar looks to open office in India to expand business

Apr 11, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

The company, which launched its services in India in January 2015, has already seen four million seats being offered through its platform in the country.

City-based BlaBlaCar on Tuesday said it is looking to open an office in India to expand its business base as the country holds huge potential for growth.

"We are just building the team right now. It is pretty early days…we are looking to open an office in India… the first office may be in Delhi," BlaBlaCar co-founder and COO Nicolas Brusson told PTI.

He said that about 4 million people are using their services in India.