BharatBenz unveils BS-VI line-up, plans 3 dozen launches in 2020

Sold under brand BharatBenz, the company unveiled over a dozen medium and heavy duty trucks and buses, which is now available for pre-bookings. While exact prices of these vehicles will be revealed at the time of their launch, the management is expecting a 10-15 percent increase.

The trucks will be delivered to customers only after the availability of BS-VI fuel, which the government has committed to from April 1. These diesel-powered BS-VI trucks cannot run on BS-IV fuel.

Satyakam Arya, MD and CEO, DICV, said, "Last year, we launched 52 new variants. This year, we have lined up 42 such launches in India and overseas. Going forward, we will move away from tonnage and focus on customised solutions for different applications."

These trucks and buses will be powered by the OM926 engine and 4D34i. The key differentiator in technology will be the after treatment system used. These trucks will come with a standard warranty of up to six years and an extended warranty of eight years.

The trucks come with up to 20 percent longer service intervals, which will reduce maintenance cost by up to six percent. DICV also promises a 10 percent increase in fuel efficiency.

The company conducted over 5.2 million km of BS-VI testing in India.

The management said it will be expanding its touchpoints to 300 by December-end from 237 at present.

Ashok Leyland became one of the first companies to deliver BS-VI trucks for customers in Delhi-NCR earlier in January. Rival and India's biggest truck and bus maker Tata Motors is yet to deliver any BS-VI powered commercial vehicles.

Due to implementation of new axle load norms, which led to creation of excess capacity in the market, and tighter lending norms by banks and NBFCs, the commercial vehicle industry suffered its worst breakdown in years.

The medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment recorded a 34 percent year-on-year fall to 249,000 in 2019. There are expectations that the segment will end the year with sales of 220,000 units.

"We are expecting a 10 percent contraction in sales in 2020 due to BS-VI implementation. As per our discussions with fleet owners, there is 25 percent excess capacity in the market. There will be a some advanced buying in Q1 (January-March) CY20 to avoid the BS-VI hike. Its only in Q3 and Q4 that we expect some recovery and a full recovery in 2021," Arya added.

