May 22, 2018 12:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bharat Forge Q4 profit halves to Rs 100 crore, misses Street estimates

The dent in profitability was primarily because of a one-time loss due to impairment of an investment in subsidiary Bharat Forge Infrastructure.

Bharat Forge, one of India's biggest forging companies, on Tuesday fell short of analysts' expectations with a 51.64 percent fall in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 100.33 crore.

The dent in profitability was primarily because of a one-time loss due to impairment of an investment in subsidiary Bharat Forge Infrastructure.

An average of estimates by 12 analysts polled by Reuters had pegged the company's bottom line at Rs 241 crore.

The Pune-based company made a provision of Rs 133.2 crore for impairment of its investment in certain oil exploration and EPC contracts executed by Bharat Forge Infrastructure.

Bharat Forge's net sales for the reporting quarter came in at Rs 1,466.61 crore, 24 percent higher than in the corresponding quarter a year ago. This was largely in line with the Rs 1,473 crore expected by the analysts polled by Reuters.

At 12.29 pm, Bharat Forge shares were trading 3.6 percent down at Rs 669.50, while the benchmark Sensex was trading 0.2 percent higher at 34,692.31.

