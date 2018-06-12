Bharat Forge makes strategic investment in UK-based electric tech company

Bharat Forge on Tuesday announced a strategic investment in UK-based Tevva Motors, an entity that provides electric powertrain solutions for trucks and buses.

Bharat Forge and Bharat Forge International UK will pick up 35.26 percent stake in Tevva for 10 million pounds. Tevva currently provides EV solutions to the 7.5 -14 tonne weight commercial vehicle category.

This is soon to be extended for the development of new commercial vehicles, added Bharat Forge in a release.

By virtue of this investment, Bharat Forge has also acquired a license for commercialisation of the Tevva technology within India and for strengthening its research and development activities in the e-mobility space.

This is Bharat Forge’s third major initiative in the EV space, and comes shortly after the start of the Engineering and Development Centre at MIRA, UK and the investment in Tork Motorcycles India (an electric drivetrain company, mainly focused on electric two wheelers)

Tevva was founded by Asher Bennett, CEO, just over four years ago with a cornerstone investment from the Angel Co Fund (part of the British Business Bank).

"Having Bharat Forge as our strategic partner will help us accelerate our growth initiatives. Moreover, Tevva’s vehicles and solutions would be more than welcome in any country which is still at a preliminary stage in building the necessary infrastructure for electrification of commercial vehicles," Bennett said.

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Forge said: "This will also bring very focused and state-of-the-art EV powertrain solutions to our customers in India and worldwide. This investment coupled with the ongoing work at Tork Motorcycles will enable Bharat Forge to gain better understanding of the 2-wheeler and the commercial vehicle EV space."