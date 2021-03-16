Bharat Forge creates new company for electric vehicle business

live bse live

Bharat Forge has formed a new company Kalyani Powertrain to look into electric vehicle (EV) business initiatives.

The newly formed subsidiary will look at organic and inorganic opportunities in the EV space, the Pune-based forging giant said in a statement.

“The company has decided to acquire a newly formed company within Kalyani Group named Kalyani Powertrain Private Limited (KPPL). In this regard, on March 16, 2021, the ‘Investment Committee – Strategic Business’ of the company has approved to acquire 100 percent stake in KPPL which shall act as the special purpose vehicle to carry on the EV business”, Bharat Forge added.

The objective of KPPL will be to engage in and conduct the business of scientific, technical and other research and development in any field, particularly in the field of electric mobility including electric powertrain transmissions systems and other strategic areas and other technologies

It will also look to manufacture, design, implement, test and experiment all kinds of equipment to originate, develop and improve any discoveries, inventions, technology, processes and formulate, turn to account, particularly to integrate, manufacture, purchase or otherwise acquire, own, hold, etc, Bharat Forge added.

All EV business of Bharat Forge will be will be consolidated under KPPL.