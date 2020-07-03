BGauss A2, B8 electric scooters unveiled; check out pricing, sale date

Indian electric conglomerate, RR Global had recently announced entry into the electric two-wheeler space and barely a month later, we have two new electric scooters. The company RR Global will enter the segment with BGauss scooters A2 and B8 electric scooters.

Manufacturing of these scooters will take place in a facility in Chakan with sales expected to begin early next month.

The B8 is available in three variants, one with a lead-acid battery, another with a removable Lithium-ion battery and one what BGauss is calling LI Technology. All three variants get the same 1,900-watt hub-mounted motor and sit higher between the two scooters.

The A2, on the other hand, gets a 250-watt motor and is again available in two variants, lead-acid battery and removable lithium-ion. The speed tops out at 25 km/h while the B8’s top-speed is claimed at 50 km/h.

Both bikes get three riding modes as well. The top variant in the B8 also gets some additional features like navigation assist, remote diagnostics, live tracking and geo-fencing. The company said features like anti-theft alarm, motor locking, LED dash, USB charging and keyless start will also be made available.

In terms of pricing, expect a start of Rs 50,000 going up to Rs 1.5 lakh.