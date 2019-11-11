Best cars showcased at SEMA 2019

The Specialised Equipment Market Association (SEMA) recently concluded its 2019 show at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in the USA. It showcased a plethora of custom vehicles as well as futuristic prototypes by major automobile manufacturers from around the world. Here are some of the best cars which were showcased at the show.

Ford is gearing up to launch its latest SUV, which is supposed to be based on the Mustang. However, the American carmaker showcased its plans to enter the electric vehicles segment, with the Mustang Lithium. The company has equipped the fully electric muscle car with an 800-volt battery sourced from Webasto. It powers an electric motor which makes 900 bhp of maximum power and 1,355 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a Getrag-sourced 6-speed manual gearbox, which gets billet internals to handle the immense torque. However, the company has showcased the car as a prototype, with no immediate plans of taking it to production.

Another American company to showcase its latest product is Dodge, which showcased the track-only version of the Challenger. It is equipped with a supercharged 354ci HEMI V8 which is paired to a T400 three-speed gearbox with a Kwik-Shift manual shifter. Since the car is developed especially for drag racing, it also gets wheelie bars, along with chassis-mounted parachute mount.

Japanese carmaker Toyota showcased a host of A90 Supras, which included the new GR Supra. The company states that this car will be a good base for tuners and modification enthusiasts. Toyota also revealed the power figures of its inline-six-cylinder engine sourced from BMW. The company also showcased four different versions of the Supra including Hyperboost Edition, Wasabi Edition, Heritage Edition and the Concept 3000GT.

Toyota’s fellow countryman Honda also entered its lineup of customised and futuristic cars, which included the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The custom SUV has been created in collaboration with Jsport, who has dubbed it the CR-V DO. It has given the car a 1.5-inch lift kit, side steps and a roof basket. It also gets 17-inch KMC off-road wheels and a mountain bike fixed on its roof. Other aesthetic additions include a decal, rear tire gate and a slide-out refrigerator, among others.