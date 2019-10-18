Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive to launch its F77 electric bike on November 13

Bengaluru based Ultraviolette Automotive is gearing up to make its debut in the electric two-wheeler segment with its high-performance offering, the F77. With a launch scheduled for November 13, the electric motorcycle is full of futuristic equipment.

The F77 gets bike tracking, OTA updates, remote diagnostics, regenerative braking, phone app connectivity, and riding modes. It is built on a trellis frame which holds a 25kW electric motor. This motor sends power to the rear wheel via a chain final drive, which makes 450Nm of continuous torque and accelerates the e-bike from 0-60kmph in 3 seconds. The expected range is around 150km, though it is yet to be confirmed.

Currently, Revolt is offering two electric motorcycles called the RV300 and RV400, Tork recently launched the T6X and then there is the Emflux One which makes 53kW. The F77 is expected to sit in the middle of the lineup, with Ultraviolette Automotive is backed by TVS, who has a 14.78 percent stake in the company.