you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bengaluru-based businessman pays Rs 31 lakh to RTO for an exclusive number plate

The winning bid entered the record books as India's most expensive number plate.

Image: www.porsche.com
Image: www.porsche.com
In a bid to fulfil his wish for exclusivity, Keralite businessman KS Balagopal paid Rs 31 lakh to the Kerala RTO for a unique number plate.

The number plate, KL-01-CK-1, was won by Balagopal at an auction and it will be used to register his brand-new Porsche 718 Boxster.

The auction was held on Monday by Regional Transport Officer at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical distributor won the auction against two Dubai-based NRIs — Anand Ganesh and Shine Yousuf — who both quit the auction at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25.5 lakh respectively.

The Miami Blue 718 Boxster costs a whopping Rs 1.2 crore, but it was its registration number that has put the owner’s name in the record books, by being India’s most expensive registration number.

Balagopal won the bid with an amount of Rs 30 lakh and had to pay Rs 1 lakh as application fees.

The mid-engine, rear-wheel drive 718 Boxster is powered by an inline-4 engine which pumps out 300 PS and 380 Nm of peak torque.

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds and hits a top speed of over 250 kmph.
tags #Auto #Porsche 718 Boxster #Technology #trends

