App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli to launch new motorcycle on October 25

Previously, the motorcycle had been spotted under testing which gave us an idea of what to expect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has confirmed its plans to launch a new motorcycle on October 25. There are no specific details of the upcoming model but it is expected to be the Imperiale 400.

Previously, the motorcycle had been spotted testing which gave us an idea of what to expect. It is a retro-styled motorcycle and gets iconic old-school design cues. This includes a round headlamp, sprung seat and a pea-shooter exhaust muffler. However, it also gets modern elements like a semi-digital instrument console.

Benelli has equipped the motorcycle with a 373.5cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 19.7 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox while the motorcycle has a kerb weight of 200kg.

Close

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle frame suspended on conventional telescopic forks in the front and a dual shock absorbers at the rear. It also gets a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch piece at the back. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm rear disc, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

related news

Benelli is expected to price the motorcycle between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa, among others.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Imperiale 400 #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.