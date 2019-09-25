Benelli to launch new motorcycle on October 25

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has confirmed its plans to launch a new motorcycle on October 25. There are no specific details of the upcoming model but it is expected to be the Imperiale 400.

Previously, the motorcycle had been spotted testing which gave us an idea of what to expect. It is a retro-styled motorcycle and gets iconic old-school design cues. This includes a round headlamp, sprung seat and a pea-shooter exhaust muffler. However, it also gets modern elements like a semi-digital instrument console.

Benelli has equipped the motorcycle with a 373.5cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 19.7 PS of maximum power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox while the motorcycle has a kerb weight of 200kg.

The motorcycle is built on a double-cradle frame suspended on conventional telescopic forks in the front and a dual shock absorbers at the rear. It also gets a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch piece at the back. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm rear disc, while dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.