Benelli teases Leoncino, India launch soon

Benelli seems to be working on introducing its latest model in the Indian market named Leoncino. The name is the Italian word for “Lion” and the company has released teaser images of the upcoming motorcycle with a line saying, “The King is set to make its mark.”

The company is also promoting the “ReadytoRoar” hashtag on the images it uploaded on its social media websites. The Leoncino is a 500CC naked motorcycle which could carry a price tag around the Rs 4.5 lakh mark (Ex-showroom).

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer is offering the Leoncino abroad in two variants, which include the Leoncino and the Leoncino Trail. The Leoncino is a road-oriented retro-modern motorcycle, while the Leoncino Trail takes a more off-road approach. Both motorcycles share a 500CC, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which makes 47.5PS of maximum power and 46Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Benelli has equipped the Leoncino with 50mm upside-down (USD) forks with rebound adjustability. It also gets an offset monoshock in the rear with spring preload and rebound adjustability. Braking duties are handled by dual 320mm discs in the front and a 260mm single disc in the back. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be equipped as standard. The 17-inch alloys on both ends are shod with a 120-section tire in the front and a 160-section tire in the rear.

The Leoncino could carry a price tag of Rs. 4.5 lakhs (Ex-showroom) which makes it the only motorcycle in its segment with the price tag. Its closest rival is the Ducati Scrambler, but it is significantly costlier. There has been no official announcement about the launch date of the motorcycle in India yet.