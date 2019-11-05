App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli Leoncino 800 to be unveiled at EICMA 2019: What you should expect

The motorcycle sticks to the Leoncino family’s neo scrambler look, complete with an oval LED headlight.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is gearing up to globally unveil the Leoncino 800 at the upcoming EICMA which will begin from tomorrow. Ahead of its reveal, the naked motorcycle was spotted under testing in China, which gives us an idea of what to expect.

A report in Zigwheels suggests that the production-spec motorcycle retains most of its elements from its concept form which was showcased at EICMA last year. It carries forward its 17-inch wire-spoke wheels as well.

Benelli has equipped the motorcycle with fully adjustable 50 mm Marzocchi upside-down front forks and a monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment. It also gets two 320 mm discs in the front and a 260 mm single disc at the back. A dual-channel ABS unit is also offered as standard.

The motorcycle sticks to the Leoncino family’s neo scrambler look, complete with an oval LED headlight. It also gets the company’s signature lion motif on its front fender, while its black trellis frame is barely hidden with its bodywork.

related news

Benelli has borrowed the 754cc parallel-twin engine from the 752S, albeit with Euro 5 compliance. It makes 81.6 PS of maximum power and 67 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The company should launch the Leoncino 800 after it is unveiled at EICMA. It is expected to rival the Triumph Street Twin and Ducati Scrambler Icon, among others. It should have a price tag around Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Leoncino 800 #Technology #trends

