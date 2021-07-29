Benelli 502C urban cruiser launched in India at Rs 4.98 lakh

Benelli has just launched the 502C urban cruiser for the Indian market priced at Rs 4.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Benelli 502C is a touring-oriented middle-weight cruiser based on the same engine platform as the Leoncino 500.

In terms of design, the 502C seems to be highly inspired by the Ducati Diavel. It gets a similar long tank and a short stubby tail section. The all-LED headlamp unit features a stacked setup with integrated DRLS and while the rear also features LEDs. It features a pair of beefy USD forks and a dual barrel exhaust system complete with an exposed trellis frame.

Powering the 502C is a BS-VI compliant 500cc parallel-twin engine that produces 47.5 PS of power and 46 Nm of torque. Paired to a 6-speed gearbox, this is the same engine as the Leoncino 500. Suspension is handling by a 41mm front fork and a rear monoshock while braking duties are taken care of by a 280mm twin-disc up front and a 240mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Since the 502C is targeted towards touring, the seat only stands at 750mm and the fuel-tank holds about 21 litres of fuel. The cruiser isn’t the lightest however, and weighs 216 kg.

The Benelli 502C, like we mentioned before is priced at Rs 4.98 lakh. While it technically does rival the Kawasaki Vulcan S, the Vulcan is priced at Rs 6.04 lakh and also features a larger 649cc engine.