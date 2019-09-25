App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Before you buy: Everything about the S-Presso

The S-Presso gets an upright stance with a squared-off front end and a high bonnet line.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of its scheduled September 30 launch, the S-Presso has officially been teased by Maruti Suzuki. The company’s teaser and its website reveal a lot of interesting information about the mini cross-hatchback. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
1/6

Ahead of its scheduled September 30 launch, the S-Presso has officially been teased by Maruti Suzuki. The company’s teaser and its website reveal a lot of interesting information about the mini cross-hatchback. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

The S-Presso gets an upright stance with a squared-off front end and a high bonnet line. Its headlight unit, which is expected to be halogen, merges into the slim grille. It has a black bumper at the front and back to match the body cladding on the side. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
2/6

The S-Presso gets an upright stance with a squared-off front end and a high bonnet line. Its headlight unit, which is expected to be halogen, merges into the slim grille. It has a black bumper at the front and back to match the body cladding on the side. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

The interior gets a Mini-styled circular housing, which encloses a fully digital speedometer with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system is expected to support phone app connectivity. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
3/6

The interior gets a Mini-styled circular housing, which encloses a fully digital speedometer with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system is expected to support phone app connectivity. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki will offer the S-Presso in 10 variants, with ABS, driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, a digital speedometer and a speed alert system offered as standard across the range. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
4/6

Maruti Suzuki will offer the S-Presso in 10 variants, with ABS, driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, a digital speedometer, and a speed alert system offered as standard across the range. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

The car will debut the company’s upgraded, BSVI compliant 1-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. It makes 68 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though the top three trims will be offered with the option of an AMT gearbox. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
5/6

The car will debut the company’s upgraded, BSVI compliant 1-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. It makes 68 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though the top three trims will be offered with the option of an AMT gearbox. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

The company is expected to price the car between Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO, among others. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)
6/6

The company is expected to price the car between Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO, among others. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 02:12 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki S-Presso #S-Presso #Technology #trends

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.