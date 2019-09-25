Before you buy: Everything about the S-Presso

The S-Presso gets an upright stance with a squared-off front end and a high bonnet line. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Ahead of its scheduled September 30 launch, the S-Presso has officially been teased by Maruti Suzuki. The company’s teaser and its website reveal a lot of interesting information about the mini cross-hatchback. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) 2/6 The S-Presso gets an upright stance with a squared-off front end and a high bonnet line. Its headlight unit, which is expected to be halogen, merges into the slim grille. It has a black bumper at the front and back to match the body cladding on the side. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) 3/6 The interior gets a Mini-styled circular housing, which encloses a fully digital speedometer with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This system is expected to support phone app connectivity. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) 4/6 Maruti Suzuki will offer the S-Presso in 10 variants, with ABS, driver-side airbag, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, a digital speedometer, and a speed alert system offered as standard across the range. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) 5/6 The car will debut the company’s upgraded, BSVI compliant 1-litre three-cylinder K10B petrol engine. It makes 68 PS of maximum power and 90 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, though the top three trims will be offered with the option of an AMT gearbox. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) 6/6 The company is expected to price the car between Rs 3.3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will pit it against the likes of the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO, among others. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki) First Published on Sep 25, 2019 02:12 pm