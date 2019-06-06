Bajaj’s ‘Urbanite’ to launch its first electric two-wheeler

After Bajaj dominated most of the Indian motorcycle market, it seems to have set sights in the brewing electric vehicle war. At a recent press conference, Rajiv Bajaj, CEO of Bajaj Auto, confirmed that we might see the company’s first e-bike “very soon.” Though that does not give us a specific date of arrival, an estimate of late 2019 to mid-2020s can be made.

As per reports on the press conference, Urbanite aims to ‘do a Tesla in the two-wheeler space.’ What that means is that since Bajaj plans to focus more on the performance aspect of the e-bikes, it is quite reminiscent of Tesla’s modus operandi. It is also expected that Bajaj will begin with a scooter, probably on the lines of Ather Energy’s S340 scooter.

The Ather S340 is a compact, electric scooter from an Indian startup, Ather Energy. It makes peak power of 4kW and a peak torque of 20Nm. At this point, it seems to be the best option for Bajaj to begin their EV race with. But because there have been no further updates from Bajaj Auto or Rajiv Bajaj as of now, we cannot go much farther than the speculation phase at this point.