you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj's Qute, electric Mahindra and a Rolls Royce SUV: Car makers that explored uncharted territories

A brief overview of popular car brands venturing in new segments in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The need for innovation and technological advancement has pushed car manufacturers to come up with better, faster and more efficient cars. Diversifying from that, some car brands decided to take the plunge into the erstwhile unventured segments in the car world.

Be it Mercedes-Benz, the grand Rolls Royce or our very own Mahindra, car manufacturers are not afraid of dropping new entries in as many segments as possible. Here is a list of popular car brands who ventured in new segments in 2018.

1. Mercedes-Benz

The luxury car manufacturer has come up with the all-new V-class, a mansion-like MPV, built for carrying around the extra-large luxuries of life. Though the G-Wagon and GLE series are the big boys in Mercedes’ garage, the V-Class is set to become the real MPV, in early 2019.

2. Rolls Royce

The car which will be available for customers later this year costs around $325,000 (approx. Rs 2.185 crore) — roughly 1/100th of the estimated value of the diamond.

Being a luxury car manufacturer gives you certain perks; one of them being the ability to enter new segments without having to worry about your legacy. Having set numerous benchmarks and standards of luxury sedans, Rolls Royce is coming up with their next monstrosity, the Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Named after a mythical creature, which will definitely justify it rare, exclusive public appearance, Cullinan is Rolls Royce’s first SUV.

3. Honda

Honda cars have always been a symbol of reliability, comfort and general satisfaction for the masses of India. With a wide range of models to cater to almost every type of driver, Honda has established a strong foothold in the Indian car market.

Now Honda is set to launch their all-new Civic in 2019, and it has created a great buzz among the community. Not because it is a new car in the segment, but because it is the much-awaited, much-anticipated return of one of the most iconic cars of its era, the Honda Civic. What had begun as a JDM exclusive, tuner hatchback soon evolved into a worldwide-loved sport sedan. In 2019, the Honda Civic is finally returning to the Indian market and poses a serious competition in the sedan segment.

4. Mahindra

Mahindra went two steps ahead of its time when it launched the Reva-I, India’s first fully electric vehicle. However, the stunt flopped as not many people were aware of the benefits and functioning of an EV. But now with the onset of electric vehicles taking over ICE cars (ICE stands for internal combustion engine), Mahindra is not afraid to venture the EV segment again.

Mahindra launched the KUV NXT in the mini SUV segment. The KUV went for a facelift faster than any of Mahindra's other models

This time Mahindra took its youngest car, the KUV 100, and gave it the prestigious “e” upgrade. Now, the eKUV 100 is set to become one of the first EVs to be available to the public.

5. Bajaj

A complete unexpected name in this list, Bajaj decided to up their public transport game, and evolve their iconic rickshaw. Shedding the classic three-wheeled, rear-engine vehicles, Bajaj entered the four-wheeler market with the appropriately named Qute.

Qute

An electric hybrid vehicle in essence, Qute is currently available in certain states, albeit restricted to commercial use only. It is expected, however, that Bajaj might launch the Qute for the public soon.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Auto #India #Technology #trends

