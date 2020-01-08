Bajaj to launch Chetak electric scooter on January 14

Bajaj Chetak Electric, which marks Bajaj Auto's foray into the electric vehicle space, will be launched on January 14, the company announced.

The electric scooter, while taking up a legacy name, gets an all-LED headlamp with DRLs and the sides have a slight bulge that flow to the tail, all in line with the tail lamp.

The dash gets a fairly futuristic-looking circular layout that gives you all the necessary details including speed, range, battery percentage and current ride mode.

On the mechanicals front, it is unclear whether the scooter will feature an IP67 rated Lithium-ion battery pack. The bike can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp socket. At an additional cost, Bajaj can also provide a home charging station for slightly faster charges. Two drive modes will be available – eco and sport – and one reverse assist mode.

The vehicle also comes with Bluetooth connectivity. The rider can connect their smartphone using the Chetak application to access ride data, history and features like user authentication. The switches and buttons too have been replaced with feather-touch units.