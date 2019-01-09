Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets ABS variant priced at Rs 1.05 lakh ex-showroom; deliveries to begin shortly

With safety norms all set to take effect from April, it will now be mandatory for motorcycles above 125cc to be equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system) and those below 125cc to have CBS (Combination Braking System). Manufacturers have been updating their inventory to meet upcoming norms and the latest addition will be the Bajaj Pulsar 220F.

Bajaj Auto recently updated the Pulsar 220 with fresh graphics and addition of the single-channel ABS unit will make the bike safer as well. The system will be similar to the one seen on the RS200 and NS200.

Other mechanicals still remain the same with a 220cc single-cylinder engine that produces 20.9 hp and 18.5 Nm. The bike also remains largely unchanged since its launch in 2007 with semi-fairing, vertically staked twin headlamp design and sharp angular features.

The bike is expected to be priced at a slight premium of Rs 1.05 lakh and while none of the bikes have arrived at showrooms, deliveries are expected to begin shortly.

Bajaj Auto is also working on a 250cc variant of the Puslar, which is expected sometime around 2020. The next big release from the company however will be a Dominar upgraded to included upside down forks among various other changes. But expect the Dominar to also get more expensive upon launch.