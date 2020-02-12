Bajaj Pulsar 220F BS-VI set for February-end launch; check price and other details here

Bajaj Auto has started delivery of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F to select dealerships ahead of its official launch, according to a report on ZigWheels.

The new 220 is similar to the Pulsar 150 in design. The price hike too is just under Rs 9,000 more than the previous variant.

The price of the bike is Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).

Mechanically, the BS-VI 220 gets a fuel injection system, ECU and a catalytic convertor. It will run on the same 220cc single cylinder that makes 20.93 PS of maximum power and 18.55 Nm of peak torque.

This is not the first time the 220 gets a fuel injection setup. The first generation Pulsar 220 was available with the system, but to keep costs low, Bajaj decided to use a carburettor from the second generation onwards.

The official launch of the BS-VI Pulsar 220 is scheduled for the end of this month and it goes up against the likes of the Hero Xtreme 200 and Yamaha Fazer 25 that will also go be updated to the BS-VI norms very soon.