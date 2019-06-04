App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear launched at Rs 53,376 starting price

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is available in two variants - a drum brake and a disc brake variant.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bajaj Auto launched the Platina 110 H Gear in India and while cosmetic changes are few, it does get a few segment first features.

The most important upgrade would be the 5-speed gearbox. The 110 H Gear is the first in its segment to get five gears. The bike also receives a front disk brake.

Another segment first is the semi-digital instrument cluster on the bike. In addition to a gear shift indicator, the console also indicates the current gear.

Close

Everything else remains the same. The commuter bike is powered by the same 115cc single-cylinder that delivers 8.4 bhp of power and 9.81 Nm of torque. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and nitrox dual shock absorbers in the back. CBS, of course, comes standard.

The Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear is available in two variants. The drum brake variant retails at a price of Rs 53,376 while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 55,373.

There is also word that Bajaj is working on a kick-start variant of the Platina.

The bike competes against other commuters such as the TVS Star City and Honda Dream Yugo among others.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Platina #Technology

