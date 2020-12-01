Bajaj, Pierer Industrie propose to move KTM stake to new holding company

Bajaj Auto confirmed on December 1 to have received the proposal to move its stake in KTM AG to Pierer Mobility AG (PMAG), the parent company of KTM AG, before eventually getting a stake in a new holding company.

The Pune-based company holds 48 percent stake in KTM AG and about 51.7 percent is held by PMAG. PMAG is listed in Vienna, Zurich and Frankfurt exchanges. After the transaction, the stake of PMAG in KTM AG will increase to approximately 99.7 percent, a statement from PMAG said.

PMAG also holds 100 percent in Pexco, the maker of conventional and electric bicycles, apart from stakes in a few companies. Pierer Industrie (a Pierer Company) holds over 60 percent in PMAG, with the balance being free float.

“The proposal envisages Bajaj swapping its 48 percent stake in KTM AG for a stake in PMAG and both Pierer Industrie and Bajaj moving their stakes in PMAG, to a new Holdco between them”, Bajaj Auto said in a statement sent to the stock exchanges.

Bajaj Auto holds a stake in KTM AG through its 100 percent Netherlands-based subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV.

PTW Holding AG is the newly formed holding company formed by KTM. Pierer Industrie will transfer its 60 percent stake in PMAG to PTW Holding AG and both Bajaj Auto and Pierer Industrie will get stakes in PTW Holding AG, as per the proposal.

“The discussions are currently at a very preliminary stage and this disclosure is being made only by way of abundant caution. Bajaj will evaluate and decide on the proposal in due course, following due corporate processes such a deal entails”, Bajaj Auto added.