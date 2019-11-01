App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2019 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj gives a minor update to the Pulsar 150 Neon

The motorcycle gets a new tank cowl, which differentiates it from the previous generation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj recently updated its small capacity commuter motorcycle, the Pulsar 150 Neon. Apart from minor aesthetic changes the motorcycle remains aesthetically and mechanically completely unchanged.

The motorcycle gets a new tank cowl, which differentiates it from the previous generation. Apart from that, Bajaj has not made any updates to the motorcycle. The cowl also differentiates the Pulsar 150 Neon from its smaller sibling, the Pulsar 125 Neon.

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged and carries forward its 149.5cc, single-cylinder, Twin Spark, DTS-i Engine which makes 14PS of maximum power and 13.4Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and gets a carburetor as standard.

Braking duties are handled by a single disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the back. A single-channel ABS unit is offered as standard. It gets a pair of telescopic forks with Anti Friction Bush in the front and a 5-Way Adjustable Nitrox Shock Absorber at the back.

Bajaj has equipped the motorcycle with a digital fuel indicator, an analog tachometer, a halogen headlamp flanked by two pilot lamps and a digital speedometer, among other features. It is offered in two variants including the standard trim and the Neon option.

The motorcycle has a price tag of Rs 75,584 (ex-showroom) and rivals the Honda CB Unicorn, TVS Apache RTR 160 and the Suzuki GS 150R, among others.

First Published on Nov 1, 2019 07:01 pm

