Bajaj CT100 launched in India at Rs 36,828

Bajaj have introduced its most affordable motorcycle in India, the CT100 at Rs 36,828, ex-Mumbai. The updated Bajaj CT100 is available in kick as well as alloy options with the latter priced at Rs 39,912.

The four stroke, single cylinder, air cooled 99.27cc engine in the CT100 makes 8.2PS of power and 8.05Nm of torque. It is mated to a 4-speed transmission. Bajaj claims a top speed of 90kmph and 89.5kmpl of fuel efficiency. The CT100 borrows itstubular single down tube with lower cradle frame