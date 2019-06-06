App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Chetak to return as an e-scooter?

The Urbanite was revealed a few months ago, where the company stated that it aims to ‘do a Tesla in the two-wheeler space.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj recently unveiled its plans to launch an electric scooter under the name, Urbanite. While there is no official news about the launch, a heavily camouflaged scooter was spotted in Pune, which heavily hints at the scooter’s arrival.

The Urbanite was revealed a few months ago, where the company stated that it aims to ‘do a Tesla in the two-wheeler space.’ This was the first indication that Bajaj wished to redefine the electric vehicle segment, especially in the two-wheeler sector.

The scooter which was spotted had a retro-modern design, along with curvy side panels and a wide front apron. It also had multi-spoke alloy wheels, though not much of the details could be made out from the spy shots. The scooter was reminiscent of the once legendary Bajaj Chetak, which still holds a special spot in some people's hearts.

Close

It is still unclear whether Bajaj will launch this test mule in its present form or will make changes to suit the Indian conditions better. The company is yet to confirm the launch date or the name of its first e-scooter. Though the spy shots indicate that the e-scooter seems to be undergoing its final tests and could be ready for production soon.

The e-scooter is expected to be launched by the end of this year and will be pitted against other e-scooter brands like Ather, Okinawa and Twenty Two Motors.
First Published on May 25, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Technology #trends #Urbanite

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.