Bajaj Chetak to return as an e-scooter?

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj recently unveiled its plans to launch an electric scooter under the name, Urbanite. While there is no official news about the launch, a heavily camouflaged scooter was spotted in Pune, which heavily hints at the scooter’s arrival.

The Urbanite was revealed a few months ago, where the company stated that it aims to ‘do a Tesla in the two-wheeler space.’ This was the first indication that Bajaj wished to redefine the electric vehicle segment, especially in the two-wheeler sector.

The scooter which was spotted had a retro-modern design, along with curvy side panels and a wide front apron. It also had multi-spoke alloy wheels, though not much of the details could be made out from the spy shots. The scooter was reminiscent of the once legendary Bajaj Chetak, which still holds a special spot in some people's hearts.

It is still unclear whether Bajaj will launch this test mule in its present form or will make changes to suit the Indian conditions better. The company is yet to confirm the launch date or the name of its first e-scooter. Though the spy shots indicate that the e-scooter seems to be undergoing its final tests and could be ready for production soon.

The e-scooter is expected to be launched by the end of this year and will be pitted against other e-scooter brands like Ather, Okinawa and Twenty Two Motors.