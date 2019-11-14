Bajaj Chetak to drive KTM, Husqvarna electric scooters

Bajaj Auto’s first electric vehicle, Chetak, will also become the product base for scooters from KTM and Husqvarna brands, and these will be manufactured in India.

Bajaj has a decade-old alliance with Austrian off-road bike specialist KTM which in turn owns brand Husqvarna. While KTM bikes are made and sold in India, Husqvarnas will follow suit in a few months.

The two foreign brands will make use of the Chetak platform to spin off their own products. This will be much on the lines of an existing product development, manufacturing and distribution arrangement that Bajaj has with KTM.

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, Bajaj Auto, said, “Being a global company everything we do is done with a global perspective. Which means we should be able to address all markets around the world. To do that we build platforms which are modular and flexible and can be leveraged by different brands. So one of several strengths we are going to have going forward is that we can use the Chetak platform for KTM and Husqvarna scooters in future.”

All the three scooters will sport brand-dependent characteristics. For instance, the KTM scooter will have racing-oriented appeal while Husqvarna will have a ‘cool and urban image’. The Chetak will be driven by the legacy of the bygone era of 1970s.

“There is a product development underway. So if it has to be KTM it has to be ‘Ready to Race’ if it has to be Husqvarna it has to have the ‘cool image’. If it is from emerging markets it has to be endearing, warm and family image like that of the Chetak. So we will have different brands and models and progressively these will be rolled out,” added Bajaj.

Bajaj will use a common platform to produce the Dominar, KTM RC200, KTM Duke 390, to name a few. Before end of 2019, the Pune-based company will roll out Husqvarna bikes using the same platform. This helps the company to benefit from economies of scale.

The Chetak will be sold through the 500-strong KTM dealership channel managed by Bajaj Auto and not through the regular Bajaj Auto dealership. The battery-powered scooter will be sold in Pune and Bangalore to begin with before being extended to other parts of the country.

As of now, Chetak won't have a fast charge feature as Bajaj wants the battery to last at least 70,000 kms. “Fast charging reduces the battery life by 25-30 percent and we want the Chetak carry on the durability feature like its previous one,” said Eric Vas, head of Urbanite division, Bajaj Auto.

The company provides a three-year and 50,000 km warranty on the Chetak.