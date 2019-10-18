App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Chetak electric: Specifications, expected price and availability

Originally, the Chetak was a spiritual successor to the Vespa 150.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After much anticipation and speculation, Bajaj has taken the covers off its latest offering, the Chetak. However, the legendary scooter is not back as it was, but with a brand-new, fully electric powertrain.

Originally, the Chetak was a spiritual successor to the Vespa 150. The current-gen Chetak too derives its aesthetics from its predecessor. However, it gets modern elements such as an LED headlight, as well as LED turn indicators.

The e-scooter is powered by a 4kW motor. It gives it a range of 98km in Eco mode and 85km in Sport mode. The company is yet to unveil the details of the Chetak’s top speed or battery capacity. It is expected that the details will be revealed prior to its launch.

Bajaj has equipped the e-scooter with a single-sided shock absorber in the front and a single-sided cast aluminium swingarm at the back. It also gets 12-inch alloys on both ends, along with a disc brake at the front.

The company is yet to officially launch the e-scooter in the Indian market and has withheld its price tag. It is expected to be launched in a month, with an expected price tag of Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries are expected to begin by January 2020 and will begin in Pune, followed by Bangalore.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 12:20 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Chetak #electric #Technology #trends

