Bajaj Chetak bookings commence in Nagpur; test-rides available at two dealerships

Bajaj Auto has just launched the Chetak electric scooter in Nagpur with bookings now open at Rs 2,000 on the company website.

The electric scooter was launched back in January 2020, but thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, production was affected and bookings were down for most of the time. Till today, the Chetak was only available in Pune and Bengaluru and Nagpur is the latest city to have the scooter.

As with the other two cities, the Chetak will be available in two trims, Urbane and Premium priced at Rs 1.42 lakh and Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Nagpur), respectively.

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by a 3.8 kW electric motor. This produces about 5PS of power and 16.2 Nm of torque. The 3 kWh battery pack allows the scooter to hit a top speed of about 70 km/h and travel up to 95 km before it need to be recharged.

The Chetak’s biggest competition will be the OLA electric scooter, bookings for which have commenced at just Rs 499.

Bajaj Auto is also expected to start bookings of the Chetak in Aurangabad and Mysore soon with over 30 more cities being added by March, next year.

The company is also in the process of setting up a new facility in Chakan, an MoU for which has already been signed with the government of Maharashtra. From here, Bajaj will be producing their premium motorcycle brands like KTM, Husqvarna, Triumph and even the Chetak.

In Nagpur, the Chetak is on display at two dealerships along with the option of a test-ride.