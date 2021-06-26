Bajaj Auto trademarks Freerider name; could be a new two-wheeler or maybe Bluetooth tech

Bajaj Auto recently trademarked two names for the company and has now managed to successfully trademark the name ‘Freerider’.

Earlier this year, Bajaj had trademarked the names Fluir and Fluor. These two are expected to be two new electric vehicles from the brand.

As for the Freerider name, currently it is very unclear what Bajaj plans to do with it. Husqvarna recently unveiled the e-pilen electric scooter for international markets. Bajaj could use this platform to build the Freerider.

However, since the record is very clear on whether this name has been registered for a vehicle or a vehicle component, there is a good chance that Bajaj Auto is working on their own form of bluetooth connectivity. This new console could also be called Freerider.

Bajaj has run out of new launches for a while now. Sure, there is the upcoming Pulsar 250, but talk on that subject has cooled significantly and we are still waiting for news around. Most of the company’s offerings are beginning to age now and the Dominar was their last real new launch and the Pulsar 250 will be a good generation upgrade for the ageing Pulsar brand.

Bajaj isn’t the only one that is trademarking names, however. Royal Enfield is probably the king in this field with a variety of names trademarked and kept for use at a later date such as Sherpa, Hunter and Roadster. The Meteor, too, was one of the names that was trademarked a long time before the actual bike graced us with its presence.