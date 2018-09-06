Bajaj Auto to increase capacity of three-wheeler plant by nearly 20%

Bajaj Auto will add new capacity at its three-wheeler and quadricycle making plant in Aurangabad in anticipation of new demand with the end of the ‘Permit Raj’.

The Pune-based company and India’s largest three-wheeler manufacturer will raise production at the plant to 1 million units from 840,000 (as of the end of 2017-18), paving the way for increased penetration of three wheelers which is available in passenger and goods carrying versions.

“At the SIAM convention today, Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari made a historic announcement moving to a “no-permit” regime for auto rickshaws powered by alternate fuels. To capitalise on these positive developments, Bajaj will shortly enhance its production capacities of 3-wheelers and Quadricycles to 1 million per year,” Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Three-wheeler volumes in India have seen a solid surge in the last 12 months reporting a growth of 88 percent to 435,000 units. The surge was on account of release of new permits in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

Bajaj is the market leader with 86 percent market share in the alternate fuel 3 wheelers followed by Italian company Piaggio.

Bajaj Auto did not specify if it would be needing additional investment for the proposed expansion. The company has lined up about Rs 300 crore of capital expenditure for the current financial year which is largely in line with its usual capex plans from earlier years.

But the company sees an increase in spending from the next financial year for a period of three years where the average spends per year would be Rs 500 crore.

Bajaj is also confident of more states giving green signal to the launch of quadricycle. The company has already launched the vehicle Qute in Kerala and some north eastern states.

“This announcement is a further fillip for the Bajaj Qute, which comes with CNG / LPG fuel options, as more and more state governments approve the Qute for taxi applications,” Bajaj Auto said.

Qute, which is a four-wheeler, comes under a new category of vehicle as created by the government. It is not classified as a personal vehicle and can be used only for commercial purposes.

Early last month, the central government cleared the policy to permit quadricycles for commercial use, after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to look into the matter. Several public interest litigations (PILs) were filed by various entities to stall the commercial launch of the quadricycle.