MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Bajaj Auto starts vaccination drive for employees at manufacturing facilities

The mass vaccination drive will administer the Covishield vaccine to approximately 20,000 of its employees, off-roll employees, contract workers and their family members, the Pune-based automaker said in a release.

PTI
June 02, 2021 / 05:14 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto has started a vaccination drive for all its employees free of cost across its manufacturing facilities in a phased manner, the company said on Wednesday.

The mass vaccination drive will administer the Covishield vaccine to approximately 20,000 of its employees, off-roll employees, contract workers and their family members, the Pune-based automaker said in a release.

The company has already vaccinated employees and their family members above 45 years of age in the previous phase.

As part of the latest drive, vaccination camps have been started at the company's Akurdi, Chaka and Waluj facilities, where all employees, contract workers and their family members will be eligible for vaccination free of cost, Bajaj Auto said.

The vaccination at the Pantnagar plant in Uttrakhand will commence on June 5, the company said, adding it will gradually inoculate all its employees in a phased manner across the country.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

“With a vaccinated workforce, we will not only be able to significantly reduce the stress on the public health systems but also get back to regular economic activity much faster. We look forward to our employees leaving behind all pandemic-related stress after the completion of this vaccination drive,” CP Tripathi, Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

The company said as a requirement, all employees will need to register on the COWIN app prior to the vaccination drive.

The company's support services team will intimate the vaccination dates to all employees. All protocols will be followed to avoid overcrowding, it added.

This initiative continues Bajaj Auto's stated policy to being committed to the safety and wellbeing of all its employees, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Business #coronavirus #COVID-19 vaccine #Health
first published: Jun 2, 2021 05:14 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.