Bajaj Auto reports 5% increase in sales at 3,73,270 units in August

Domestic sales were, however, down 7 percent at 1,72,595 units as compared to 1,85,879 units in August last year, the company said in a statement.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
 
 
Bajaj Auto on Wednesday reported a 5 percent increase in total sales at 3,73,270 units in August 2021. The company had sold a total of 3,56,199 units in the same month last year.

Bajaj Auto said its total two-wheeler sales were at 3,38,310 units as compared to 3,21,058 units in the year-ago month, up 5 percent.

On the other hand, domestic two-wheeler sales were down 11 percent at 1,57,971 units as against 1,78,220 units in the same month last year.

Two-wheeler exports in August grew by 26 percent at 1,80,339 units as against 1,42,838 units in the corresponding month a year ago, the company said.

Total commercial vehicles sales stood at 34,960 units last month as against 35,141 units in August 2020, down 1 percent, it added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Sep 1, 2021 10:17 am

