Bajaj Auto posts 114% sales growth at 2,71,862 units in May

Bajaj Auto Ltd. | The stock has risen 12 percent from Rs 3447.20 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 3867.10 on May 7, 2021. Market-cap jumped from Rs 99751 crore to Rs 111901 crore during the same time period.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 114 percent growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,71,862 units in May compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 1,27,128 vehicles in May last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The total domestic sales logged 52 percent growth at 60,830 units as compared to 40,074 units sold in May 2020, while the total exports spiked 142 percent to 2,11,032 units over 87,054 units shipped out in May 2020, the company said.

The total two-wheeler sales increased 113 percent to 2,40,554 units in May 2021 from 112, 798 units in the same month of 2020, it said.

During the month, the domestic two-wheelers sales stood at 60,342 units, a growth of 54 percent over 39, 286 two wheelers sold in May last year while exports grew 145 percent to 180, 212 units in the month as against 73,512 vehicles in May 2020.

The commercial vehicles sales, including exports, were 31,308 units in May 2021 as compared to 14,330 vehicles in the same month of 2020, registering a growth of 118 percent.