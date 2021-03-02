English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920

The bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 01:55 PM IST
.

.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of its 102 cc bike Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) priced at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion.

It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.

"The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes,” Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.

The new Platina 100 ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of kick-start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start, he added.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Technology
first published: Mar 2, 2021 01:55 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.