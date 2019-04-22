App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto launches 216-cc four-wheeler Qute in Maharashtra

The Qute got the nod from the Indian government as a purpose-built vehicle for intra-city travel.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj has entered the four-wheeler market in India with the launch -of the Qute in Maharashtra. Pegged as the smallest four-wheeler in India, Maharashtra is the sixth state to get the Qute after Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Qute got the nod from the Indian government as a purpose-built vehicle for intra-city travel. It is available in petrol and CNG variants and both variants are available for personal as well as commercial use.

It is powered by a 216.6CC, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which makes 13.1PS of maximum power and 18.9Nm of peak torque. It also features Bajaj’s patent twin spark ignition and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Bajaj has claimed an efficiency figure of 35 kmpl for the petrol variant and 43km/kg for the CNG option.

The Qute is 2,752 mm long, 1,312 mm wide and 1,652 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,925 mm and can accommodate up to four passengers, including the driver. It has a kerb weight of 451 kg and can reportedly reach a top speed of 70 kmph. It also has features such as a USB charging port, music player, lockable storage compartments, adjustable driver seat and a 60:40 split rear bench. The Qute has a turning radius of 3.5m.

The Qute is expected to be a successor to the auto-rickshaws, over which Bajaj almost holds a monopoly. It is far better than the three-wheeled auto-rickshaw in all aspects, including safety, comfort, reliability, and design. The Indian government has classified the Qute as a quadricycle in 2013.

Bajaj has launched the Qute at a price tag of Rs. 2.78 lakh for the CNG variant and Rs. 2.48 lakh for the petrol variant.

All images sourced from Bajaj Auto's official website.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 03:43 pm

