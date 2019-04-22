Bajaj Auto launches 216-cc four-wheeler Qute in Maharashtra

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj has entered the four-wheeler market in India with the launch -of the Qute in Maharashtra. Pegged as the smallest four-wheeler in India, Maharashtra is the sixth state to get the Qute after Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Qute got the nod from the Indian government as a purpose-built vehicle for intra-city travel. It is available in petrol and CNG variants and both variants are available for personal as well as commercial use.

It is powered by a 216.6CC, four-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor which makes 13.1PS of maximum power and 18.9Nm of peak torque. It also features Bajaj’s patent twin spark ignition and is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Bajaj has claimed an efficiency figure of 35 kmpl for the petrol variant and 43km/kg for the CNG option.

The Qute is 2,752 mm long, 1,312 mm wide and 1,652 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,925 mm and can accommodate up to four passengers, including the driver. It has a kerb weight of 451 kg and can reportedly reach a top speed of 70 kmph. It also has features such as a USB charging port, music player, lockable storage compartments, adjustable driver seat and a 60:40 split rear bench. The Qute has a turning radius of 3.5m.

The Qute is expected to be a successor to the auto-rickshaws, over which Bajaj almost holds a monopoly. It is far better than the three-wheeled auto-rickshaw in all aspects, including safety, comfort, reliability, and design. The Indian government has classified the Qute as a quadricycle in 2013.

Bajaj has launched the Qute at a price tag of Rs. 2.78 lakh for the CNG variant and Rs. 2.48 lakh for the petrol variant.