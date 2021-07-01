MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Bajaj Auto June sales up 24% at at 3,46,136 units

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Moneycontrol News
July 01, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
Bajaj Auto Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 3 percent from Rs 4,269.55 to Rs 4,138.05 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 1,19,742 crore.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. | In the last five trading sessions, the counter has fallen 3 percent from Rs 4,269.55 to Rs 4,138.05 (Jun 8 to Jun 15). As on June 15, its market-cap stood at Rs 1,19,742 crore.

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported 24 per jump in its total sales at 3,46,136 units in June 2021.

The company had sold 2,78,097 units in the same month a year ago.

Domestic sales in June this year were at 1,61,836 units as against 1,51,189 units, up 7 percent, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Total motorcycle sales stood at 3,10,578 units, an increase of 22 percent, as compared to 2,55,122 units sold in June last year.

Total commercial vehicle sales were at 35,558 units as against 22,975 units in the same month last year, up 55 percent, the company said.''

Close

Exports in June jumped 45 percent to 1,84,300 units as against 1,26,908 units in the corresponding month last year, it added.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Bajaj Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Jul 1, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

Future Wise | Do education loans from niche NBFCs work better?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.