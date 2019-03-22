App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avan Motors launches electric scooter Trend E at Rs 56,900

The Trend E comes with a detachable battery pack and comes with a single battery pack having a riding range of 60 kms to a full charge

Pune-based Avan Motors has launched its third offering Trend E electric scooter at Rs 56,900 (ex-showroom). A central government subsidy of Rs 22,000 is provided on gearless scooter.

The Trend E comes with a detachable battery pack and comes with a single battery pack having a riding range of 60 kms to a full charge. On a twin battery pack the range gets extended to 110 kms. The charge time required is 2-4 hours.

The lithium-ion electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/hour. The Trend E comes equipped with a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a coil spring rear suspension. Additionally, the scooter gets with alloy wheels, disc and drum brakes on the front and rear wheels. It can take a max load of 150 kgs.

Avan had earlier launched the Xero and Xero + scooters. It had to take the Xero off the market following withdrawal of government subsidy. The Xero+ is priced at Rs 47,000.

Mr. Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors Unveiling TrendE

Pankaj Tiwari, business development head, Avan Motors said, “We have a target of selling 12,000 units of both models for which we are increasing our network to 100 dealerships in 11 states from the present 33 dealerships in six states. We will complete this network expansion in six months.”

Avan is opening the industry’s first company owned showroom in Greater Noida in the first week of April. It presently has showrooms in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The company which started operations in 2015 has promised to launch one new model every six months, eyeing a total of 100,000 units sales in the first three years.

Its production capacity located at Pune presently at 60 units per day or 36,000 units per annum on a single shift basis.

Its second new model for the year will be a premium and powerful scooter to be launched closer to the festive season this year, said Tiwari.

“We will be coming with 1-2 models in higher category. The premium segment products will have more styling and powerful motors. These will typically have a range of more than 100 kms to a full charge. The first product will roll out in September 2018,” added Tiwari.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Technology

