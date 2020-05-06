Automobile industry faces fresh pain — mass migration of labourers

If issues such BS-VI switchover and coronavirus-induced lockdown - that led to zero auto sales in April - weren’t enough, the automotive industry could see itself grappling with the third challenge – loss of contractual labour.

The automotive sector employs over 37 million people (directly and indirectly) in India spread among vehicle and auto component making companies, dealerships, service centers, road-side garages, auto spare parts shops and transport entities to mention a few. A sizeable portion of this comes from semi-skilled and or unskilled contractual labour. Close

An estimated 70 trains have been deployed to ferry 80,000 migrant workers stuck in various states. Around 55 trains have done trips carrying 1000 passengers each. Pressure is mounting on states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka to assist in sending back home the migrants, most of who come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar belt.

The auto parts segment would be the worst hit because of the exodus. At least 70 percent of the 5 million workforce employed in the auto component space consists of semi-skilled and or unskilled contractual labour, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

The Tier 2 and Tier 3 auto parts making companies that supply to either Tier 1 auto parts vendors or in some cases directly to vehicle makers stand to get impacted the most from the loss of workforce.

A senior executive from a Delhi-based auto component company said if the migration is not stopped it would lead to dearth of workforce and it would also make cost of labour more expensive. "There is also no surety that these migrants will have the confidence to return to their jobs anytime soon,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Auto companies are resuming operations majorly to finish any 'work in progress' and make do with existing parts inventory to meet booking requests.

Besides the shop floor contractual workforce is extensively used in areas where hard labour is required like foundry divisions and building construction. Several transport companies have already reported shortage of drivers. This again is a critical area where auto components and even completely built vehicles have to be shipped on time.