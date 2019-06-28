Automakers may readily take back unsold BS-IV stock after April 1, 2020 deadline

Battered by a severe slowdown in retail demand over a decade and coupled with tightened funding solutions, dealers may get help from automakers during the transition phase to Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) next year.

Manufacturers that Moneycontrol spoke to said their dealer partners won’t be made to ‘fend for themselves’ on unsold stock when the whole of India switches to BS-VI on April 1, 2020, from BS-IV at present.

This essentially means that auto makers will be forced to take a hit on their balance sheets to the extent of the unsold stock. However, vehicle makers will also be working closely with their dealers to make sure the impact remains minimum.

Following the Supreme Court order, dealers won’t be able to sell BS-IV vehicles (cars, SUVs, vans, trucks, buses, two and three-wheelers) after the stated deadline and any such stock will be rendered useless. Dealers and manufacturers agree that it is impossible that all of the BS-IV stock gets liquidated by March 31, 2020.

“We will not let our dealers fend for themselves. We are very closely watching the market and will be getting involved with the dealers at every step. They are our business partners. How can we ditch them? We would rather take the hit on ourselves than let our partners bear it,” said an official from SUV-specialist Mahindra & Mahindra.

The last time such a transition took place was in 2017 when India switched to BS-IV from BS-III. During that time too the SC disallowed sale of BS-III vehicles after April 1, 2017 but allowed registration of such vehicles. As a result nearly all of BS-III compliant two-wheelers were liquidated after dealers offered 50-60 percent discount on them.

However, dealers of trucks and buses were stuck with an estimated 35,000 units of unsold stock worth over Rs 6,300 crore. Manufacturers had to take back such commercial vehicles and either upgrade them to BS-IV or export them to BS-III markets.

But manufacturers say that it is technologically impossible for them to upgrade BS-IV vehicles to BS-VI. Additionally, it won’t be possible to export them either because vehicles sold in India are configured differently than those sold overseas.

“Looking at the speed at which dealers have exited the business in the last few quarters it won’t be wise to allow them to bear the cost burden of unsold BS-IV inventory. Manufacturers have much deeper pockets than dealers and the wherewithal to bear the loss. They will surely step up to support their dealers”, said a senior executive at a Delhi-based manufacturer.