Automakers, dealers disagree over inventory days

Automakers and their dealers do not seem to be on the same page with regards to reporting on stock inventory days.

Dealers of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles have reported high inventory days despite the slowdown in the retail market. During a slowdown, inventory days usually fall to the minimum while they peak during festive seasons.

As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), two-wheeler inventory days have peaked to a range of 60-65 days (eight-nine weeks), which itself is double compared to its usual range. Despite discounts and new launches, the two-wheeler demand has refused to pick up for the past several months.

“Serious regulation of wholesale billing is required by our two-wheeler principals to get dealer inventory to 21 days as inventory has risen to alarming levels. Two-wheeler dealers have been under continued high stock situation from September 2018, the start of the downturn”, said a note from FADA.

Two-wheeler manufacturers, however, do not agree.

K N Radhakrishnan, Director - TVS Motor Company, said, “Our inventory levels are at five weeks and this at comfortable levels. May be when we are launching the BS VI, we'll try to bring it down a little bit. FADA is talking about the industry. I am talking about TVS.” He was talking to analysts after the announcement of TVS’s Q1 results.

Hero Motocorp, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker, has said it has inventory of 45-50 days while Bajaj Auto claims to be slightly higher at 50-55 days, as per confirmation from a senior Bajaj official.

As for commercial vehicle makers, inventories have been on the higher side. Here, too, manufacturers do not agree with the figures given by the dealers’ association. FADA claims that commercial vehicle inventory days have risen to 55-60 days, which simply means that dealers have enough stock to last for two months without purchasing from manufacturers.

“With the ongoing pressure and premium on dealer working capital coupled with falling sales, this can turn into a serious situation for the dealers if not corrected at the earliest and FADA would Once again appeal to manufacturers to action urgent regulation of wholesale billing to dealer”, added the FADA statement.

However, the inventory days of Ashok Leyland, the country’s third-largest truck and bus maker is around 45-50 days, as per sources.

The joint venture of Volvo Eicher or VECV, which is India’s fifth-largest CV maker, also said that its inventory was under control though it did not divulge any figures.

Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO – VE Commercial Vehicles, said, “Inventory levels at VECV as well as our dealers are quite in control and in line with our sales. Thus there is no issue in inventory. We adjust our production in line with sales”.

The total retail sale during the April-June period of commercial vehicles was down 10 percent to 2.44 lakh units, as per data shared by VAHAN – a government body – and SIAM – the apex lobby body of the auto industry.

Wholesale sales of commercial vehicles during the same period were down by 10 percent to 2.08 lakh units.

FADA, in the same statement, thanked the passenger vehicle manufacturers for cutting down on inventory days to around four weeks.