Auto wrap: Fiat-Renault — the unnatural partners for India; crash norms wipe out minivans

Partnerships in the auto space are done keeping in mind one major market and other peripheral opportunities. But the case of Fiat joining hands with Renault is a unique because it does not target the world’s best performing market. This, and more below, are all the major automotive stories of the week.

Maruti shuts production for a day

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) May 27 shut production for a day at its plants near here to manage rising inventory levels, sources said. The company's installed manufacturing capacity at its two plants in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana stands at around 15.5 lakh units per annum.

According to the industry sources, the company gave employees at the two plants a day off on May 27 as it faced issues regarding stocking of cars.

Hyundai to launch more SUVs, EVs

Buoyed by success of Creta and seeing a robust response to the new model, Venue, South Korean auto major Hyundai is studying to see if it can bring more SUVs in India, apart from finding in which segment it can bring electric vehicles, according to a company official.

The automaker, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary, is in the process of conducting a market research in order to identify which new models could be introduced in the country. The company, which is the country's second largest producer of passenger vehicles after market leader Maruti Suzuki, is also in the process of firming up plans in the electric vehicle segment.

SIAM to make plea to Government to cut GST

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex lobby body of vehicle makers, will meet the government to seek a reduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on automobiles to 18 percent, down from the current 28 percent.

The demand for automobiles has remained disappointingly poor since the last six months, which has forced companies including Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to take unscheduled production holidays to avoid the piling up of inventory.

Crash norms to wipe out minivans

Multi-seater people carriers manufactured by Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will cease to exist after June following the introduction of safety and crash test norms over the next few months.

These diesel engine-powered, 4-8 seater vehicles, which are extensively used in rural and semi-rural pockets, do not meet the requirements of the new regulations in their current body form thereby bringing an end to the entire segment, a first in the sector, over changes in regulations.

Renault, Fiat tie-up raises eye brows in India

Renault officials on May 29 sought to reassure the firm's alliance partner Nissan over a possible tie-up between the French automaker and Fiat Chrysler, which could up-end the auto industry.

Renault and Nissan representatives were meeting outside Tokyo on May 29, along with officials from the third partner in their alliance, Mitsubishi Motors.

When Toyota announced an alliance with Suzuki, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, the centre piece of those talks was India. Similarly when the mighty Volkswagen Group started partnership talks with Tata Motors, India was once again the target market. And very recently Ford Motor Company joined hands with utility vehicle specialist Mahindra and Mahindra.

In each of those instances, the idea was to buck the trend of a bleeding past of these international foreign companies and make their brands more relevant to Indian buyers. This is at a time when four of the five of the world’s biggest automotive markets marked grew slower than India in 2018.

Despite the disappointing growth last year, India has been a bright star on the international stage. India’s growth outlook for the next many years is much better than the rest of the world’s large markets.

This should be the best reason why every car maker is placing their bets on India. But the partnership between Fiat Chrysler and Renault has raised eye brows in India though shareholders of both companies have welcomed the move.

Renault, the French carmaker, which has an international tie-up with Nissan, has had starts in India but could not keep the momentum going. With products like Duster and Kwid, which were promising during their year of their launch, they subsequently slipped into the background.

Renault’s production plant in Chennai is running at half of its peak capacity. The brand has less than two percent of India’s car market despite being in the market for nearly 14 years. Renault does not have a strong sports utility vehicle line-up, which is the flavor of the Indian market. However it is now readying a few products in that segment.

The case of Fiat is even worse. Being one of the earliest to enter India, the Italian company has tried three unsuccessful comebacks in the span of more than 20 years. Brand Fiat has pulled out of the market and the company is surviving selling Jeeps and by exporting engines and transmissions from India.

Fiat has a huge underutilized capacity in Maharashtra and does not have any strong SUV products even in its international portfolio. Fiat too had focused on hatchbacks and sedans like Renault.

Both companies do not have a product portfolio that can fix each other’s gaps, and have excess production capacity. Both companies are also underrepresented in terms of retail reach and have poor brand recall. Both are yet to break even in India.

The ownership of Renault’s factory in India is shared with Nissan. Nissan being not a part of Renault’s deal with Fiat will create ownership issues over the plant. Similarly Fiat’s Pune-based plant is shared with Tata Motors.