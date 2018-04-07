Auto weekly wrap: Motherson gobbles up another component maker, inches closer to Maruti in revenues

Did you know the revenue of Noida-based auto component maker Motherson Sumi Systems is nearly as big as that of homegrown two-wheeler heavyweights Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto put together?

At the end of December 2017 quarter the revenues of Motherson were higher than standalone revenues of truck and car maker Tata Motors.

And the company, which is India’s largest auto component supplier, expanded its wings further last week when it quietly digested its 21st acquisition making it the highlight of the week gone by.

Led by Chairman Vivek Chand Sehgal, Motherson Sumi bought France-based Reydel Automotive, a manufacturer of cockpit modules, instrument and door panels, for Rs 1,300 crore.

The French company’s turnover, as of FY17, was Rs 6,800 crore. After regulatory approvals, this will get added to the top-line of Motherson Sumi putting it next to the revenues of car market leader Maruti Suzuki.

With 230 plants spread across 37 countries and yearly revenues of USD 9.1 billion Motherson Sumi is a behemoth in the auto components space. Almost every car maker in the world buys components ranging from wiring harnesses to rear view mirrors to door panels, directly from this company.

Motherson Sumi bought these 21 companies in just 16 years. Three of these companies are based in India while 14 are in Europe. A couple of them are in Australia and one each in the US and South Africa.

During this time the company’s stock price outperformed the Sensex by 23 times. From Rs 1.6 in mid 2002 Motherson Sumi’s stock price closed at Rs 343.85 on Friday on the BSE. During the same period Sensex climbed from 3,300 to 33,626 points.

What is more interesting is that Motherson Sumi wasn’t set up to become an automotive components company in the first place. It was set up with the sole purpose of saving tax because back in 1975 individual income tax were as high as 90 percent. The only business it did back then was transportation of silver where the metal’s exports earned it a commission.

Before Maruti Udyog and Suzuki Motor Corporation began work on a Made-in-India car under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi in 1983 feelers were sent by the JV company to rookie auto parts suppliers for sourcing cables for the mini car M800.

Sehgal’s company became one of the shortlisted few who were tasked to supply cables. That was the turning point for Motherson in the wiring harness business and there was no looking back thereafter. It is now the market leader in the segment and controls more than 55 percent of the wiring harness market in the country.

Diversification began post 2005 when it acquired companies that made plastic injection moulding and door trims. Both form a part of the vehicle body but not the powertrain unit. It later acquired a company that made sintered metal parts that goes into engines and transmissions.

But even today a majority of Motherson Sumi’s revenues comes from non-engine parts keeping it insulated from the electric vehicle revolution that is sweeping the world.

To top it Motherson has set an ambitious target of USD 18 billion in revenues in the next two years, which would be a two-fold jump from its current levels. Wonder how many more Reydels are up for grabs and if Maruti Suzuki could still be called the biggest automaker.