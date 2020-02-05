App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Tata Motors unveils all-electric Altroz sibling

The Altroz EV borrows all the components from its ICE counterpart except the powertrain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The car gets two engine options – a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel makes 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torqu between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm.
The car gets two engine options – a BS-VI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that makes 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. The BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre Revotorq turbocharged diesel makes 90 PS at 4,000 rpm and 200 Nm of peak torqu between 1,250 and 3,000 rpm. (Image source: Tata Motors)
 
 
Tata Motors has showcased a plethora of models at the ongoing Auto Expo, which includes some fully electric cars. Among them is the all-electric Altroz, whose internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart was recently launched in India.

The Altroz EV borrows all components from its ICE counterpart, except the powertrain. It is based on the ALFA Arc (Agile, Light, Flexible and Advanced) platform and gets split LED tail lamps connected by a black plastic rim, akin to the ICE Altroz. However, the Altroz EV gets a slightly reworked front end and different alloy wheels to differentiate the two.

The interiors are the same for both models and include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, connected car tech, Harman sound system, ambient lighting, cruise control, and a coloured multi-info display.

It also gets safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors at the back, a rear view camera, a high-speed alert and seat belt warning for the front occupants.

The gear lever of the ICE variant is replaced with a rotary control for driving modes, which is placed on the centre armrest.

The company has equipped the Altroz EV with the same Ziptron electric powertrain which debuted in the Nexon EV. It has IP67-rated dust- and water-proof battery pack that returns a range of 300 km on a full charge.

The company should launch the Altroz EV by December-end and could price it at Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz, among others.

 



First Published on Feb 5, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Swift Hybrid #Technology #trends

