Auto sector hiring continues to improve, sees 29% sequential growth in September: Naukri.com

Hiring in India’s auto sector continued to improve with a 29 percent sequential growth in September this year although it remains below the pre-COVID-19 period, according to leading online job site Naukri.com.

This positive trend has continued since June 2020 and the sector has been recovering month on month, the company said in a statement.

"When we compare the performance of this sector between the pre and post-COVID-19 period, there has been an evident recovery, but it still remains down by 25 percent in September versus the pre-COVID-19 period,” it said.

In April this year, it was down 80 percent when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

The hiring trend improved gradually over the months and in August it was down 42 percent when compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, the company said.

According to Naukri.com, the top roles that recruiters are hiring for include production manager, industrial engineer, sales/business development manager, service maintenance engineer, design engineer and accountant.

Roles such as project manager manufacturing, service maintenance engineer and production manager – have seen a 57 percent, 46 percent and 22 percent growth in demand year-on-year, respectively, it added.

Keywords such as production manager, quality engineer and sales are amongst the top searched by jobseekers on the Naukri platform, the company said.

In terms of location, the company said Pune (22 percent), Delhi (14 percent), Chennai (9 percent) and Bangalore (7 percent) contribute to 52 percent of the jobs in the sector.

"Companies like Suzuki, Cars24, Exide, Royal Enfield, L&T and TVS are looking for candidates,” it added.