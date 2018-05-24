Auto sector could see 8-12% increase in hiring this year

The automobile sector could witness an increase of 8-12 percent in hiring, a survey by human resource solutions' provider PeopleStrong claimed. The survey suggested that research and development (R&D) will drive hiring in the sector, with design, engine and fuel segments looking to increase headcount.

In comparison to last year’s numbers, the R&D segment is expected to increase staff by about 12-15 percent. Interestingly, hiring for these roles will occur in segments that require new-age talent and skills.

The survey noted that one such particular segment, as seen in accordance to contemporary demand, is that of electric vehicles.

Among the segments, it said that the passenger vehicle segment will hire aggressively, with the commercial vehicles segment matching the pace in the next eight-12 months.

Shailesh Singh, VP and Head at PeopleStrong's recruitment business said that the R&D sector in the auto industry seems to be on a hiring spree, especially for roles that require an individual to be equipped with differentiated skills.

"Since these skills are very niche, there has been about a 15 percent increase in the average compensation that is being offered to R&D roles," he added.

As far as manufacturing and sales marketing roles in the sector are concerned, the rise in hiring could range between 8-10 percent. Almost 50 percent of these would happen in the experience range of one to 10 years.