English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Auto sector bodies propose incentivising investments in technology development

The presentation showed aspiration of achieving doubling of growth in exports by 2025-26 with the auto component sector hitting $30 billion whereas the vehicle manufacturing segment hitting $19 billion.

Moneycontrol News
PLI Auto sector, ACMA, SIAM, Auto recommendation PLI / March 05, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST

Vehicle manufacturing lobby body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the body representing auto parts makers, recommended incentivising investments in technology development, R&D and innovation but said the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme should not cannibalise existing exporters by incentivising new players.

In a presentation at the PLI event organised by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Niti Aayog, SIAM President Kenichi Ayukawa and CII Manufacturing Council Chairperson Baba Kalyani laid down that PLI scheme is required for the auto sector as it is not sufficiently globally competitive today.

The presentation showed aspiration of achieving doubling of growth in exports by 2025-26 with the auto component sector hitting $30 billion whereas the vehicle manufacturing segment hitting $19 billion.

To push up competitiveness of the auto component sector, the presentation further stated that factor costs likes land, labour, capital, logistics and regulations be reduced. Industrial infrastructure and availability of skilled resources as well as development of high technology automotive clusters be given priority.

The two bodies also recommended incentivise large auto component MNCs (Tier-1s) to establish their mother plants and sourcing hubs in India and make India integral part of their global value chains. Incentivise, encourage and support Indian auto OEMs and auto component companies to develop global scale; create large Indian MNC.

Close

Related stories

The "eligibility criterion of this PLI scheme could be moderated to allow larger set of players to benefit in accordance with ACMA recommendations", they said, adding the "base year for eligibility criteria should be FY19-20 instead of FY 18-19 as currently envisaged."
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #ACMA #Auto #Business #SIAM #Technology
first published: Mar 5, 2021 03:38 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

Setting Sail | Women's Day 2021: Gender bias, mansplaining and lack of diversity exist but are defeatable evils in the start up ecosystem, say leading investors

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.