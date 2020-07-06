Auto sales boom in June, but production faces supply-side hurdles: Report 

Retail sales of vehicles have picked up in June as the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown eased, but supply side constraints have continued to limit ramp up of production by manufacturers. In June, customer demand far outstripped output to dealers.

Data showed that 170,000 passenger vehicles (PVs) were sold in June, around 50,000 more than the 116,000 units produced and dispatched to dealers, The Economic Times reported. It was the same with two-wheelers where 1.2 million units were sold against the 1 million dispatched.

The numbers for June, while significantly better than May, are however still 25 percent lower on a year-on-year basis.

Industry executives however are cautious as the numbers may be a result of the demand that was held back during lockdown period.

Maruti Suzuki executive director for sales and marketing Shashank Srivastava told the paper the indicators – inquiries, booking and retails have bounced back stronger than expected to around 80-85 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Gaurav Vangaal, associate director with IHS Markit told the paper that compliance with social distancing and cap on number of workers in facilities have further affected production scale-up.

A spokesperson for Hero Motocorp told ET the company is position of as enquiries and demand have seen “robust uptick” and numbers are improving week-on-week.

While Bajaj Auto executive director Rakesh Sharma was more cautious due to the COVID-19 situation. "The trajectory for sales is pointing upwards but we will need to be prepared to respond to a scenario of three steps forward and one backward for quite a long period," he said.